Sonoma’s Council “punt’s” on Farmers Market renewal

Posted on December 13, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In one of its first actions as a newly constituted body, Sonoma’s City Council refused to renew the Farmers Market management agreement for another year with the current market managers. Though it’s possible the same management group may eventually be selected, last night’s vote requires the formation of an advisory group which will return to the full council with its market recommendations by February of 2017.

The current market manager, Bill Dardon, was clearly upset with the council decision, a 2-3 vote with Hundley, Edwards and the newly seated Harrington forming the majority decision. Dardon explained that vendor applications begin processing in December, and that waiting until February makes it impossible to properly administer the planning for the market’s 2017 season.

Hundley and her food truck “Drums and Crumbs” has been a past participant in the Farmer’s Market, but was not approved as a vendor during the last market season. Edwards, who has business relationships with Plaza restaurants, has long complained that the market undermines the plaza “brick and mortar” restaurant’s business on Tuesday nights. After the meeting, some members of the public expressed surprise that neither Hundley nor Edwards had recused themselves from participating in the agenda item due to a potential conflict-of-interest. The big surprise was that of new council member Amy Harrington, who appeared to focus her primary attention on the profit she feels is being made by the market’s prepared food vendors in comparison to the level of fee participation they pay, calling it a “subsidy.”

All members of the council agreed that the market has become more of a “party” than a simple showcase for local farm produce, but disagreed on any solution at this point. The council could have renewed the current management agreement for another year while a sub-group of the council, CSEC and market representatives explored options, but opted not to go that route. Things got testy at the meeting as market representatives, clearly caught off-guard by the council’s direction, attempted to speak after the public comment period had closed. Council member Agrimonti, perhaps due to the lateness of the hour, interrupted the Mayor and literally screamed at the market’s Vice-President that he needed to “sit down, now!”

At this point it is unclear who will manage the market, how or if the market will continue at all in its present form.