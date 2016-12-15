Santa’s big scene

Posted on December 15, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sebastiani Theatre presents its 10th annual holiday extravaganza, a celebration of Sonoma Valley’s community through song, dance, and magic. Some of the finest local talents will be showcased in two matinee shows on Saturday, December 17 and Sunday, December 18, each at 2 p.m.

General seating tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for and children (12 & under) and for seniors (62+). Proceeds will benefit children’s performing arts programs at the Sebastiani Theatre.

With the theatre itself gloriously decorated, the event promises a fantastic array of marvelous performing artists. Emcees Holly Poo, the Gregarious (Diana Rhoten), and Super Elf Bob Gossett will introduce such talented performers as The Magic Man Roger Rhoten with his lovely assistants, Carrenne and Mari Purtell and the spine-tingling magician Tobias with the amazing accordion accompanist Kalei Yamanoha.

The Last Crooner Jeff Gilbert and local soulful and the glorious-voiced Misty will dazzle with their golden sounds. Rod Leeburg, the talented percussion artist and the theatre’s favorite drummer, will also perform.

There’s more: song and dance with The Holly Poo Players, a special rendition of “The Night Before Christmas” from Bob Gossett, and light wand dancer Amee Alioto. The infamous Men in Tights will gyrate their holiday wildest, hip-hoppers will energetically dance to Ariana Grande’s “Santa, Tell Me,” while tappers will perform in spectacular style to Brian Setzer’s “The Man with the Bag.”

Plus, a special appearance by a secret guest, that jolly old man in red, Santa Claus. He’s got the theatre location locked into his GPS.

Tickets available now in Sonoma at Readers’ Books and the Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First Street East, in Sonoma. 707,996.9756.