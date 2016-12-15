Sonoma City Council Special Meeting Planned to Address Farmers’ Market Issues

Posted on December 15, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A special meeting of the Sonoma City Council has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday the 19th of December, in the community meeting room. The purpose of the meeting is to establish the composition, parameters and framework for a committee to review the issues which have recently been raised about the Tuesday night Farmers’ Market on the Plaza. The council most recently declined to renew the management agreement for another year, pending such a review.

A copy of the agenda packet is available here.