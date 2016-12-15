Sonoma Springs Brewing releases first bottled beers

Posted on December 15, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Springs Brewing Company has released its award-winning Sonoma Springs Kolsch and Subliminal Gold IPA in large 22oz bottles – dubbed Bombers – for retail sale.

“I am thrilled with the bottle release of these beers, allowing more consumers to gain access to our craft,” said Tim Goeppinger, founder and brewmaster (pictured). “The Kolsch has always been a favorite in the tap room, and is one of my favorites to sip on year round. I am very proud of the Subliminal Gold IPA; it’s silky smooth and is a refreshing beer!”

The Kolsch is the brewery’s most popular beer, and also serves as the base for some of the brewery’s barrel aged and sour beers. Subliminal Gold IPA is Sonoma Springs top selling IPA. The brewery plans to expand its limited-release bottle offerings to other beers including its Lil Chief Strong Pale Ale, NomaWeiss Hefeweizen, and Women are Smarter Wildflower Saison in the future.

“We pride ourselves in producing innovative, delicious and small-production craft beers,” said Derek Drennan, Partner. “We’ve been wanting to bottle these beers for quite some time, allowing consumers to come into the taproom and then take a few bottles or case home with them, or find in a store in the area to enjoy.”

Goeppinger describes the The Sonoma Springs Kolsch as light and dry, with 5.2 percent ABV. A “true porch pounder,” he recommends it while grilling meat, floating on the river or in the comfort of your home with friends.

The Subliminal Gold is Sonoma Springs flagship West Coast Style IPA, combining, Goeppinger said, “crisp and refreshing malt build with a mix of amazing hops, with distinct flavors of gooseberry, citrus and passion fruit.”

The 22oz bottles are available for purchase in the taproom, and the brewery is managing Bay Area and Sacramento distribution to retail accounts. Currently, the 22oz. bottles are available at local bottle shops and large specialty retailers across the Bay Area.

Sonoma Springs, founded in 2008, intends to expand to LA and San Diego markets in the near future. The taproom is located at 19499 Riverside Drive in Sonoma.