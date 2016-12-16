National Weather Service issues freeze warning

Posted on December 16, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the North Bay valleys tonight and for next few nights.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

… A Freeze warning remains in effect from midnight tonight to 8 am

PST Saturday…

… Freeze warning remains in effect from midnight Saturday night

to 8 am PST Sunday…

* temperature… lows in the 20s to lower 30s can be expected.

* Locations… North Bay valleys and mountains.

* Timing… late tonight into Saturday morning plus Saturday

night into Sunday morning.

* Impacts… freezing temperatures can kill unprotected plants.

Vulnerable populations and outdoor animals will likely

struggle to keep warm.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.