National Weather Service issues freeze warning

Posted on December 16, 2016

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the North Bay valleys tonight and for next few nights.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

… A Freeze warning remains in effect from midnight tonight to 8 am
PST Saturday…
… Freeze warning remains in effect from midnight Saturday night
to 8 am PST Sunday…

* temperature… lows in the 20s to lower 30s can be expected.

* Locations… North Bay valleys and mountains.

* Timing… late tonight into Saturday morning plus Saturday
night into Sunday morning.

* Impacts… freezing temperatures can kill unprotected plants.
Vulnerable populations and outdoor animals will likely
struggle to keep warm.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

