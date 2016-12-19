Law Enforcement talks to the Springs

Posted on December 19, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“You can count on the Board and the cities to be resolute in protecting our citizens.” Susan Gorin made this unequivocal statement to open a December 8 Springs Connect meeting about law enforcement organized by her office. She told the crowd of thirty-five in the El Verano School multipurpose room that the Board is exploring different options for making a stand to achieve this protection. Gorin stated that county counsel has been directed to investigate options for making Sonoma a sanctuary county. Questioned later about her reference to protecting “our citizens”, Gorin corrected her remark to “our residents.” Vulnerability of the immigrant community was the major concern of the evening.

Representing law enforcement were Chief Brett Sackett and Sgt. Jason Kraber of the City of Sonoma, and Sgt. Cecile Fauché and Community Services Officer Silvia Córtez-Floriano of the Valley sub-station. Chief Sackett said that he has been working in the city and the valley since 2004, when the City of Sonoma contracted with the Sheriff’s office to provide police services. He fielded several questions about the relationship between the City and the Sheriff’s Department He clarified that he has two bosses, the City Manager and the Sheriff, but that in the event of a conflict in policy, the Sheriff would prevail. Sheriff’s Office policies are reviewed monthly by the Sonoma County law enforcement chiefs group.

The Sheriff’s Office is in the process of a complete policy review, to be published in the new year. To assist the Sheriff in updating policy, the office subscribes to a legal service based in Los Angeles that keeps track of state and federal policies and advises counties. The audience had several questions about how the public can keep up with changes in policy. The new policies will be published on the county website when they have been translated and adapted for accessibility for the blind.

Chief Sackett stated that the present policy of the Sheriff’s Office is “we don’t do immigration enforcement.” Audience members questioned him about any cooperation with federal immigration. Sackett affirmed that the county does “no detention holds for ICE”, the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. He stated several times that his commitment is to “respect the dignity of our residents.” Several audience members affirmed this, citing the chief’s compassionate attitude toward the local homeless population, and his advocacy for overnight parking spaces outside the S.O.S homeless shelter in Sonoma. Rebecca Hermosillo, aide to Congressman Mike Thompson, said her service on a Latino commission for the Sheriff confirms the non-collaboration stance of the Sheriff’s office.

An audience member asked about the relationship between ICE and the Sheriff’s Office, citing a violent ICE raid of a home in Petaluma last year. Chief Sackett clarified that although ICE does not advise local law enforcement before such raids, it does at times seek information as to whether a house is fortified, and if there are children living there.

Jerry Threet, director of the newly created Independent Office Of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, IOLERO, also made a presentation. His office, created in response to the Andy Lopez shooting, has two main charges. One is independent civilian review and investigation into complaints against the Sheriff’s Office. The other charge of IOLERO is outreach to the community, specifically making policy recommendations to the Sheriff’s Office based on input from a newly created Citizens Advisory Committee. Sonoma Valley has no representation on this 15-member countywide commission. Threet said its first focus is immigration policy.

Later Gorin discussed the many challenges posed to county programs by the president-elect and his cabinet appointments. She spoke passionately about the Sonoma County Climate Action Plan and expanded health coverage through the Affordable Care Act, saying these are as two critical areas in which the county has invested largely. “We’re gonna rock ‘n roll and we’re going to stand firm. We’re gonna do what it takes to move forward,” the supervisor assured the audience.