Sonoma’s gas-powered leaf blower ban takes effect on December 22nd

Posted on December 20, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma City Council certified the results of Measure V, banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in city limits, on December 12, 2016. According to the law, the ordinance will go into legal effect on December 22, 2016. As of that date, complaints about the continuing use of gas-powered blowers will result in action by the city’s enforcement officer. Use of electric-powered leaf blowers, either battery or corded, is permitted, though the city’s noise restrictions will continue to be applied on Sundays, when such powered devices are not supposed to be used.

To make a complaint about the use of gas-powered blowers within the city limits of Sonoma, contact Sonoma City Hall: [email protected] or call 707-565-4240.