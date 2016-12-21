Scenes and songs of American folk

Posted on December 21, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Folk artist John McCutcheon has the chops — he plays every instrument in the genre’s arsenal, including guitar, banjo, autoharp, dulcimer, fiddle and Jew’s harp – an ear for the American story, and a voice as clear and true as an Appalachian morning.

The Virginia-born troubadour conveys a social consciousness in the great folk tradition through wry, poignant and humorous stories put to music. McCutcheon, called by Johnny Cash the “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard,” plays his annual Sebastiani Theatre show on Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. $25. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.