Bring out the rake – Fines for using gas-powered leaf blowers can reach $500

Posted on December 23, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun



The City of Sonoma has just released the language of the ordinance banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers

City of Sonoma Leaf Blower Guidelines

To Landscape Contractors working in the City of Sonoma: Effective 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 22, 2016

The referendum-approved Leaf Blower Ordinance, Chapter 9.60 of the Sonoma Municipal Code, does the following:

– Prohibits gas-powered leaf blowers in the City.

– Prohibits electric-powered leaf blowers on Sunday and holidays.

– Permits electric-powered leaf blowers between 9:00am and 4:00pm, Monday thru Saturday.

– A written cease and desist warning and a copy of Chapter 9.60 of the Sonoma Municipal Code shall be given to a first-time violator.

– A second violation may be enforced at the City’s discretion pursuant to either Chapter 1.30, Administrative Penalties or Chapter 1.12, General Penalty and will be treated as a first time violation (penalty: $250.00) pursuant to the Council’s Resolution set forth in Chapter 1.12.010D.

– A third and any subsequent violations will be treated as a second violation (penalty: $500.00) pursuant to the Council’s Resolution set forth in Chapter 1.12.010.D.

– The operation of leaf blowers shall comply with the noise limits set by SMC 9.56.050.

– No leaf blower shall be operated in a manner that directs dust and debris onto any neighborhood parcel or public street.

– Violators include any property owner, including the city, or tenant or any employee, agent or contractor working for a property owner or tenant to operate or authorize the operation of a gas-powered leaf blower at any time for any purpose.

Be advised that Sonoma Municipal Code 9.56.095 remains unchanged: REQUIRED: All commercial landscape and maintenance companies MUST have signage, including name of your company and phone number, visible on the outside of vehicles used within the City of Sonoma to perform work. Should you have any questions regarding the Ordinance, please contact us by phone or email.

Robert A. Smith Director of Code Enforcement City of Sonoma