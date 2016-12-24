Seats open on City of Sonoma Commissions

The City of Sonoma is seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on various City Commissions and Committees. Interested citizens may apply by submitting an application form to the City Clerk. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday January 18, 2017.

Interested citizens may apply by submitting an application form to the City Clerk. Application forms are available at City Hall or may be downloaded from the City’s website www.sonomacity.org.

All qualified applicants will be interviewed by the Mayor and one other City Council member who will make a nomination to fill the vacant positions(s). The nominations will then go to the City Council for approval and ratification.

PLANNING COMMISSION

One Alternate Member

The Planning Commission is made up of seven members plus an Alternate. Their responsibilities include but are not limited to: Development of the General Plan and Development Code, review and action on environmental impact reports, subdivision and parcel maps, use permit and variance applications, and special studies and reports. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of the

month at 6:30 p.m. Applicants must reside within the City.

CULTURAL AND FINE ARTS COMMISSION (CFAC)

One Alternate Member

The Cultural and Fine Arts Commission is made up of seven members plus an Alternate member. Its purpose is to develop and establish a balanced arts and cultural program that promotes, enriches and advances the cultural and fine arts community. Annually they select a Treasure Artist of the Year and administer a Student Creative Art Award program. Meetings are held several times a year. Applicants must reside within the City.

COMMUNITY SERVICES AND ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION

One Regular Member and One Alternate Member

The Community Services and Environment Commission is made up of nine member plus an Alternate. The commission advises the City Council on matters related to the preservation and enhancement of parks, recreational facilities, open space and the natural environment and reviews special event applications. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Applicants must reside within the City.

COUNTYWIDE BICYCLE & PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

One Representative from City of Sonoma

The Countywide Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from every Sonoma County jurisdiction. It was formed to promote bicycle and pedestrian facilities throughout Sonoma County, and is an advisory committee to the Sonoma County Transportation Authority. It meets six times a year in Santa Rosa. Applicants must reside within the City.

DATED: December 21, 2016

Rebekah Barr, MMC

City Clerk

City of Sonoma

No. 1 The Plaza

Sonoma CA 95476

707-933-2216