BottleRockers

Posted on January 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters and Maroon 5 will headline Napa’s BottleRock music festival, set for the Memorial Day weekend of May 26-28.

Other bands on the 100-plus act schedule are The Roots, Macklemore & Lewis, Mavis Staples, and Ben Harper. On the food front, Gordon Ramsay highlights a list of participating chefs in the event that promises “the first taste of summer.” Over 100,000 are expected during the three-day extravaganza.

Ticket sales began January 4, with a limited-time discount, at Bottlerocknapavalley.com.

