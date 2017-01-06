From Russia with classical

Posted on January 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The internationally acclaimed Slavyanka Russian Chorus will perform Sunday, January 22, at Vintage House. The 3 p.m. concert, a performance of Women’s Choir, Men’s Choir and Mixed Choir, is presented by the Sonoma Classical Music Society.

The program “Christmas in January – Songs of Russian Winter” will include Byzantine and Greek Orthodox chants, Cossack, Bulgarian, Ukrainian, Georgian, and Serbian carols, traditional Russian and Bulgarian winter songs, and several selections from Russian composers who emigrated to the United States.

A featured piece will be “Polovetsian Dances” from Borodin’s opera “Prince Igor.”

The a cappella chorus of 40 members is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Last year, lead by Artistic Director Irina Shachneva, the ensemble toured Russia, where the Chorus performed at the 150th Anniversary celebration of Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Conservatory (the only American choir to be invited), gave a concert at St. Petersburg’s Glinka Capella, and sang joint concerts with three Russian choirs, all to highly enthusiastic audiences.

Tickets for the Sonoma concert are $35 for adults, $25 for members of the Society, and $10 for students. Available from Readers’ Books, Pharmaca, Vintage House, or at the door, 264 First St. E. in Sonoma. Sonomaclassical.org.