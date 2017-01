New show at Arts Guild gallery

Posted on January 6, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Arts Guild of Sonoma’s January show “The Art of Community” features 30 brand-new submissions from local artists, many exhibiting for the first time. The range of media includes jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles and paintings.

Opening reception on Friday January 6, 5 to 7p.m. Show runs through January 31. 140 E. Napa St. Regular gallery hours are Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.