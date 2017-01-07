All in a family

Posted on January 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Henry Fonda, Lucille Ball and their 18 on-screen kids star in the 1968 comedy “Yours, Mine and Ours” on Monday, January 16.

Loosely based on a true story – the memoir “Who Gets the Drumstick?” – the tale is a super-sized “Brady Bunch,” as the two widowed parents fall in love, marry, and deal with the combined brood of feuding youngsters. And, or course, have a baby.

Among the kid actors you might recognize for their later work: Tim Mathison (“Animal House,” “West Wing) and Morgan Brittany (“Dallas,” Melrose Place”). 7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre. Sebastianitheatre.com.

