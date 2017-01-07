County braces for big storm; sandbags available

Posted on January 7, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a strong winter storm to pass over Sonoma County beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday. Heavy rainfall and some flooding of rivers and creeks is possible. The County is closely monitoring the situation, and is prepared to open the Emergency Operations Center, though it is not anticipated this will be necessary based on current predictions.

All residents are encouraged to avoid flooded areas both for their own safety, and to allow for efficient emergency response.

Sonoma County Department of Transportation will be operating around the clock to keep unincorporated Sonoma County roads clear and maintain access for residents and safety personnel. Staff are available to respond to reports of flooded roads, downed trees and slides. Additionally, TPW will be monitoring areas that are prone to flooding.

All drivers are encouraged to observe road closures and use detour routes. Road closures and restrictions information for the unincorporated areas can be found at http://roadconditions.sonoma-county.org/. Please call TPW at 707-565-5100 to report a road obstruction during business hours, and the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2511 after hours.

Sandbags are available for residents to pick-up:

Sonoma

Friedman Brothers

1360 Broadway Ave, Sonoma, CA

(707) 939-8811

Sonoma Materials

21040 Broadway, Sonoma, CA

(707) 938-3243