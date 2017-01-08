Thoughts on the aftermath of the election

At times it is good to share one’ s thoughts and feelings about the world situation. It can connect us with others, help us see what we are thinking more clearly and simply venting often helps us feel better. On the other hand, thoughts and emotions have the power to create stress and angst which flood the body with adrenaline and cortisol which are chemicals that are unhealthy for the body and eventually cause disease.

I admit that I am afraid of things that are happening but although it is very likely that we are headed for big changes it is important to remember that we don’t know the future and we cannot believe what we read. Even researched sources are slanted by opinion and one’s life experience.

Pain is a potent teacher. Most of us made positive changes in our lives through experiencing difficult times. It seems that pain may be the way that the world needs to make changes. One is likely to become more empathetic by stepping into another’s experience. Loosing things we thought were important can wake up us to what is really valuable.

Much change is disconcerting and much good is also possible. We may be called to do things that help us to grow and expand. People with a purpose bigger than themselves often find great satisfaction and happiness.

“Everything is in Divine Right Order” is a great mantra for sanity. Things are exactly as they should be, whether we like it or not. We are here to learn to accept our situation, ourselves and one another as we are. We all come from different life experiences, different rules, different parents, have different intellectual capacity, different talents, different finances, etc. And we are all the same. We all want to be safe, understood and accepted. We may never understand why people do the things they do but releasing judgement of how they should be makes us happier.

The best antidote for scary times is gratitude for everything; for the big and the little, the good and the not so good. We need to find the best in ourselves and inspire others.

Maggie Bedord, Sonoma