Great Frauds of Civilization: Flavor USA

Posted on January 9, 2017 by Fred Allebach

In his book 1491, Charles Mann quotes anthropologist Clifford Geertz as outlining four different types of state societies: “pluralist, in which the state is seen by its people as having moral legitimacy; populist, in which government is viewed as an expression of the people’s will; “great beast,” in which the rulers’ power depends on using force to keep the populace cowed; and “great fraud,” in which the elite uses smoke and mirrors to convince the people of its inherent authority. Every state is a mix of all of these elements…”

What about the United States? The country started out with high ideals, but over time has lost moral legitimacy. Right wingers blame secular government over-reach as the critical abuse of power. Left wingers blame private sector excesses, monopoly, human rights violations, and wage labor exploitation. The state is now splintered badly, hardly plural. The US seems on the verge of a new Civil War.

In fact, there never was a plurality. In 1776, only white men with property started out with rights. Blacks, Indians, women, immigrants, minorities, workers, the environment, all have had to fight to rise to a level playing field. As movement trends in the US sought to right historical injustices, and make a more plural society, the white guys in power doubled down and cried unfair. The gains of slaves and women were the losses of white men. This white loss engendered concerted pushback from the Old South, notable in the Nixon, Reagan, and G.W. Bush years.

This brings us to populism, or alienated pushback against elite power holders. The Jefferson vs Hamilton, rural/urban meme, and the resulting Civil War are the sources of the current populist “cities vs. rural” dispute. This primary ideological split is also the basis for the fingering of different elites as the source and cause of societal trouble. See above for right and left rationales about loss of moral legitimacy.

The Civil War is a core event here. The elite Plantation Masters got in a spat with elite factory owners over control of the economy, and over forms of governance. Manufacturing and technology, and federalism, won out over rural, ag-based, extractive slave labor as the primary economic driver and creator of wealth. This put the US on the neo-liberal trajectory to where it is today. The Civil War, while putitatively about human rights, was more about which white men got to control which labor. White male elites, liberal or conservative, still remained in control. Rights, equity, level playing field? These remained an afterthought to the elites in power. That’s why blacks didn’t even get full voting rights until the 1960s, and why limiting the black vote is still a Republican strategy.

The US has been the world’s “great beast” since WW1 and WW2. For many years, this naked expression of power was cloaked with a sense of moral legitimacy: democracy, rights, freedoms etc. but this has turned out to be an empty promise. The US could not even keep its own house in order, let alone preach to the world what is right. When you have blacks fighting in the US Army, but then made to sit in the back of the bus while Nazi POWs sit in the front, that hypocrisy about says it all. We are perhaps poised to enter a new authoritarian “great beast” stage now. All signs point the way for an unprecedented elite exercise of power from the right.

In common parlance, right wing elites are from the private sector, left wing elites are more in the public sector, but in many critical ways, they are really the same.

To the extent that the US state society represents a Great Fraud, it stems from the American Revolution, and the failure to reconcile two contradictory foundational promises. One was to give merchants some freedoms to ply their trades and not be arbitrarily taxed and regulated by a non-elected and unrepresentative aristocracy. The other was that all humans had equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

What ended up happening was that the US seemingly stood for human rights, the rule of law, individual rights, freedom, equality etc. yet the US business class proceeded to rip off the whole world and in the process violated human rights, and destroyed the environment at home and abroad. The US government, right and left, enabled and backed up the business interests. This is the fiction and the fraud: the US is good, moral, and stands for high principles, when in fact there is a systemic abuse of power that always favors a small class of elites at the top, at the expense of the majority at the bottom.

It is obvious in the US, what with Wall Street Masters of the Universe, financialization of the economy, the hegemony of the 1%, globalization of jobs to the lowest bidder, and blind faith in supply-side and trickle-down magic, that these all add up to a perfect Great Fraud. This fraud knows no poitical party per se. As Ralph Nader said, “the only difference between Democrats and Republicans is how fast they get on their knees for big business.”

As far as “making America great again? There is no way the Masters will ever create good paying jobs for 380 million Americans. Sorry, not going to happen.

Why not? Number one: trickle down is a lie; greed rules business, and sharing is a lesson lost soon after kindergarten; number two, it’s not structurally possible for all humans to be wealthy without totally destroying our resource base. Number three, the little guy loses no matter if the Right or the Left is control. All US trends point to the predominance of lower paying service jobs, while the Masters continue to earn billions, and get unjustified golden parachutes. If the Masters did want to serve the working class, they’d have to recap the New Deal, Great Society, and massvie government investment in reseascth, public education, and infrastructure. That is when America was greatest for the most people.

The US’s Great Fraud is justified by a particular brand of mythology that exalts the individual over collective context. This individual trajectory can be traced to the development of the printing press, which led to the publishing of Bibles in regional languages, with resulting indivudual freedom of interpretation, that then spawned the Protestant Reformation and the cracking open of the Catholic, feudal, Dark Ages hegemony on people’s minds and bodies.

In the US, this individual focus rides on Puritan and Providential principles, on Manifest Destiny, on City on the Hill images, on exceptionalism, and on inalienable individual rights (for white men only). Now this trend receives stilted justifications from the Supreme Court, and the upshot is if you are not in the 1% or 10%, then you are either not right with God, or you’re just not getting up early enough in the morning. The cumulative US/ Protestant ethic mythology amounts the perfect fraud, and justification for a small groupof elites to rip off the whole world.

Actual democracy has been a brief interlude, where all the free-the-slaves, women’s lib, unions, environmentalism, civil and voting rights, all are just a momentary rise of the peons until the Princes could regroup and take back White Man power. The history of Western Civilization shows the same pattern: Greeks, Romans, British Empire, US Empire, all hierarchies that recap state society exercise and abuse of power. Could Trump mean, by make America Great, that we return to the Gilded Age?

Unfortunately, in the US we seem to have exchanged one Great Fraud for another. We got rid of Divine Right of Kings and aristocracy, and exchanged it for the smoke and mirrors power grab by the merchant class, whose modern ascension is: Wall Street Masters of the Universe. The Civil War never really fixed the original contradictions; we’re still fighting the same battles, of actual level playing field versus insider white bosses control.

Today’s economy is the same rip-off scheme as slavery or sharecropping, just change the props. The fraud is that our system is beneficial and good, when on the ground, socially and environmentally, it is clearly not. All the benefits accrue to those at the very top, left or right. The Priests promise rain, promise to placate the gods, promises to bring the people succor, in exchange for them buying into the Great Fraud. It’s amazing that so many continue to be hoodwinked in the face of non-delivery of the goods. Promises, pormises, in order to serve the masses, elites have to stop serving their own bottom lines first.

Great fraud, pluralism, populism, great beast, the proper Social Darwinism order here is for the strong to survive, and for the weak to be exploited. Darwin, Marx, Smith, Voltaire, Hobbes, they all drew out of the same well of rationalism and incipient scientific world view, to basically see human relations as equivalent to lions, buffalo, and baboons on the Savannah. Slaves are prey, lazy, takers, losers, less intelligent, evolutionarily inferior etc. But alienated slaves can be exploited to vote for more fraud, and so, we get new and updated flavors of P.T. Barnum-type Great Fraud to justify the new Divine Right of the Wall Street Masters and white man insiders.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, Russian oligarchs saw their rise to power as natural and in tune with real American ideals. The oligarchs wryly observed, “we saw how you Americans did it, bamboozle them with talk of national character and morality, while you rip them off blind”. “We learned from the best”, said the oligarchs. It’s only natural now that Trump and Putin find themselves aligned, we’ve reached the complete ascendancy of amoral Social Darwinism. Machiavelli called it right 500 years ago. Whatever it takes to get power and control, fraud, naked ambiiton, vilify others, whatever it takes. .

The fraudulent justifyng pattern for state society is the same, from the Sumerian Gilgamesh in the very beginning to right here today.

The only real question is how long an exploited populace will lie down and take it? Answer: 10,000 years anc counting, with a few revolutions thrown in where afterwards new bosses replaced the old bosses.

The reality is, any structural changes (Civil War) that would allow “the workforce”, i.e. the working class, servant class, peons, peasants, laborers, women, immigrants etc. to make enough to live comfortably, is structurally siphoned off up front by the very system that is supposed to be so great. The current Plantation Masters, high priests, Wizards of Oz, Masters of the Universe, and their wannabee acolytes get their manna of stolen value from Charles Schwabb heaven, while the Joe Sixpacks of the world struggle for $15, and to pay the rent and survive.

This same old Triangular Trade, Ponzi scheme, Great Fraud is now ruining the whole planet, and tweeting us with Trump, to World War Three.

These days, it is simply not possible for all 7 billion people to be high priests of success and wealth, too many people, not enough resources. The Masters need the great fraud myth to justify why states and societies are so unequal, heartless, greedy, and leave the bulk of people and environment in the dust, destroying the world in the process.

If Masters are going to rip off everybody, and destroy the world, a great fraud justification is clearly necessary, a plausible rationale but one nevertheless divorced from reality. Folks, we are seeing smoke and mirrors at its best right now in 2017. And we lap it up like hungry dogs at the end of our cell phones, fed a concociton of our own individual making, to keep us in our own individuall bubbles. Throw in populism to vilify unaccountable, amorphous elites, great beast abuses of power, and a tincture of moral legitimacy based on the religionification of Social Darwinism, and that’s the state of society we see right now, 1/9/17.

The fraud has reached such a house of mirrors level now that thoughtful people struggpe to even figiue out what is up. And at any rate, what can an individual do, alone, against a system that has corraled all the horses and the reins of power? We’re not pluralist, we’re divided in our populism by hating different elties, the great beast always lurks, and maybe now, with Trump, the dissolution of the old neoliberal order will cause people to wake up and see the manifold frauds that have ben perpetrated upon us.