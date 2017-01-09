Return of the troubadour

Tonight, Jan. 9 — “It’s far more than just a gig,” says folk artist John McCutcheon of his annual Sebastiani Theatre show. “There are many places I frequent as often as Sonoma, but none I love better.”

The Virginia-born troubadour conveys a social consciousness in the great folk tradition through wry, poignant and humorous stories put to music. He plays every instrument in the genre’s arsenal, including guitar, banjo, dulcimer, fiddle and Jew’s harp.

The January 9 concert will be a highlight of his “Left Coast Tour,” McCutcheon, and as always, he’s looking forward to it. “There’s Roger and the staff at the Theater itself, of course. But there’s Murphy’s, the site of many a pre-show mushy pea adventure and a late night post-concert bull session.”

He has explored many of the eateries in town, “and the various gyms that allow me to work off the result of those explorations. The vineyards, the town square, and, of course, the good folks who show up every year. What’s not to love?”

In an era of Wall Street vs. Main Street, the protest element of folk music seems as relevant as ever. McCutcheon said he has leaned much from folk icon Woody Guthrie, a champion of the oppressed and disenfranchised.

“I accidentally had Woody as a guitar teacher: picked up a songbook of his in the local library, thought it was a guitar instruction book,” McCutcheon recalls. “The first 50 songs or so I learned were Guthrie songs. He not only taught me guitar chords, he taught me about writing. And his cardinal rules were two: pay attention and tell the truth.”

“That’s what I try to do, as honestly and as skillfully as possible,” he says. “And if I can make folks laugh and think at the same time, well, that’s golden.”

The concert is Monday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. $25. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.