Sonoma County roads update

As of noon today, Monday, Jan. 9, Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works has opened 23 roads, and we are continuing to monitor and clear the remaining roads below:
Bohemian Hwy
Drake Road
Eastside Road
Green Valley Road
Los Amigos Road
Mark West Station Road
Martinelli Road
Middle Two Rock Road
Neeley Road
Old Monte Rio Road
Old River Road
Seaview Road
Trenton Road
Valley Ford Road
Wohler Road
Pocket Drive
Please observe road closures and use detour routes. Remember, it only takes 12 inches of water to carry away a small car.
The Department of Transportation and Public Works is operating around the clock to keep unincorporated Sonoma County roads clear and maintain access for residents and safety personnel. Please call TPW at 707-565-5100 to report a road obstruction during business hours, and the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2511 after hours.
The picture is from crews clearing Petrified Forest Road, Sunday January 8.