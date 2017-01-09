Sonoma County roads update

Posted on January 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As of noon today, Monday, Jan. 9, Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works has opened 23 roads, and we are continuing to monitor and clear the remaining roads below:

Bohemian Hwy

Drake Road

Eastside Road

Green Valley Road

Los Amigos Road

Mark West Station Road

Martinelli Road

Middle Two Rock Road

Neeley Road

Old Monte Rio Road

Old River Road

Seaview Road

Trenton Road

Valley Ford Road

Wohler Road

Pocket Drive

Please observe road closures and use detour routes. Remember, it only takes 12 inches of water to carry away a small car.

The Department of Transportation and Public Works is operating around the clock to keep unincorporated Sonoma County roads clear and maintain access for residents and safety personnel. Please call TPW at 707-565-5100 to report a road obstruction during business hours, and the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2511 after hours.

The picture is from crews clearing Petrified Forest Road, Sunday January 8.