Enter the Rooster

Posted on January 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Sister Cities Association welcomes the “Year of the Rooster” with a Chinese New Year celebration on Sunday, January 29. Hosted by emcee weatherman Joel Bartlett, the fundraiser will support the Association’s Penglai, China committee’s “Wine Country Legacy Project.”

Guests will be treated to traditional Chinese entertainment, including lion and dragon dances, and a special performance by Ms. Morgan Harrington, known as the Red Soprano. A delicious multi-course Chinese holiday luncheon will be prepared and served with wines from Cline Cellars and Jacuzzi Family Vineyards.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, 24724 Arnold Drive.

Tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds will benefit efforts to build a Chinese style pavilion, known as a Ting, in Sonoma’s historic Depot Park. This structure will honor the forgotten Chinese laborers who played a significant role in developing the wine industry in the mid- 19th century.

Tickets are limited and only available in advance (by January 20 or until sold out) through the Sonoma Valley Box Office, 707.938.4626 or Sonomacommunitycenter.org.