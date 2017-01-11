Teen Services Sonoma adds two new board members

Posted on January 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Teen Services Sonoma, the Springs-bases nonprofit that engages and supports teens and young adults with work-readiness skills, has elected two new board members. Debby Kweller joins the board as chair of governance, and Jeanne Montague will serve as treasurer.

Debby Kweller retired in 2013 as CEO of Innovative Care Systems located in southern California. During her career in the insurance industry and financial management, she was also a health and productivity management consultant for Watson Wyatt, executive vice president of workers’ compensation for one of the largest nonprofit healthcare network systems, and executive vice president and co-founder of a publicly held California specialty workers’ compensation insurance carrier.

With a love of cooking and fine wine, Kweller moved to Sonoma Valley with her husband, Bob, in 2001. Having led several national nonprofit boards during her career, she naturally transitioned to nonprofits in Sonoma. She joined Impact100 Sonoma in 2011 to network with other women and support greater collaboration among nonprofits. She became familiar with Sonoma Valley Teen Services. She joined the board in 2013-15 and looks forward to returning.

Jeanne Montague has spent over 40 years in the financial services industry, beginning as a corporate banker and now as an investment banker, where she structures merger and acquisition transactions for middle market companies throughout the Western U.S. As the Managing Partner of the firm in San Francisco, she has a special interest in food-related and women owned businesses.

In 2011, she convinced her architect husband, Chad, to move to Sonoma, initially just part-time. Since then, they have both become very involved in renovating houses so much so that they are now on their fourth project where they are designing and building a new home from the ground up. She holds a BA degree from Connecticut College and an MBA in Finance/Accounting from Columbia University in NYC.

Since 1991, TSS has worked with Sonoma Valley schools, local businesses, and other youth-serving organizations to prepare teens for successful employment in a career of their choosing. The inclusion of three micro-businesses – the Lovin’ Oven, the No Name Café, and Operation Bicycle – provides youth with work-based learning experiences in preparation for meaningful careers in trades, occupations, professions, and small-business ownership.