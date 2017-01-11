The Sun Eats ~ Sonoma Valley Sun

Archives

Wine Spectator’s Top 100

Posted on January 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A Napa Valley Cabernet tops Wine Spectator’s Top 100 of 2016.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>