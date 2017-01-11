Winter tree pruning workshop

Posted on January 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

When it comes to keeping fruit trees healthy and strong, proper pruning is key – and that requires the expert knowledge of a longtime grower.

Paul Kolling is here to help.

The owner of Nana Mae’s Organics has grown apples and other fruits for decades, and on January 21 he’ll share his knowledge in a tree pruning workshop at Sonoma Garden Park. This workshop will provide a perfect opportunity for new and seasoned gardeners to expand their pruning knowledge while getting hands-on training at the lovely Sonoma Garden Park.

Kolling, a Kenwood resident and fourth-generation Northern California grower, is a strong proponent of sustainable techniques and believes every tree and orchard must be cared for depending on its own particular characteristics. But one thing about growing is universal, he says: there’s no way to fake it. For Kolling, the proof is in his award-winning juices and sauces made organically from fruits grown here in Sonoma County. He is continually learning and practicing his craft, and is excited to share his wealth of knowledge with workshop participants.

The Art of Winter Tree Pruning workshop is Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 7th St. E., Sonoma. This popular workshop has been known to fill up quickly. Tickets are $15 for Sonoma Ecology Center members or $20 for non-members and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2791256.

For more visit our calendar listing at www.sonomaecologycenter.org/event/winter-tree-pruning-workshop or contact Garden Park coordinator Jane Nakasako at 707-996-0712 ext. 107 or at [email protected]

Sonoma Garden Park is a 6.1-acre public park, working farm and educational resource. The land was donated to the City of Sonoma in the 1970s by Pauline Bond, a retired schoolteacher and avid gardener. The park has been developed and maintained by Sonoma Ecology Center since 1993. More information is available at www.sonomagardenpark.org.