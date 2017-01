For a good claws

Posted on January 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley High School Boosters Club presents its annual Crab Feed and Dance on Saturday, February 4, at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building 126 First St. W., from 5 to 11 p.m.

The dinner includes cracked crab, pasta, salad and dessert. Tickets are $65, VIP are $80 and dance only tickets are $15.

Tickets available at events.readysetauction.com/sonomavalleyhighschoolboosters/crabfeed.