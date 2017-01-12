Last chance for Christmas tree pick-up

Posted on January 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

If you missed the Christmas tree pick-up last weekend, never fear. The Sonoma Girl Scouts will be picking up and recycling Christmas trees one more day, this coming Saturday, January 14. Make sure you put your tree out by 9 a.m. Remove all decorations, tinsel, and stands. They can not pick up wreaths or flocked trees.

There is a suggested donation of $10 per tree, which you can put under your doormat. Any additional donations are welcome. All gifts are tax-deductible.

All trees will be picked up by about 3 p.m. If your tree has not been picked up by noon, call or text (707) 205-1233.

For those in a rural area, or if you live off the street, alert the Girl Scouts in advance at the number above, put the tree at the end of your driveway next to your mailbox, and attach the envelope with your donation to your mailbox.