A call For human evolution

Posted on January 13, 2017 by Fred Allebach

The story of human evolution begins @ 20 million years ago as world climate experienced a drying trend. In large equatorial tracts, savannahs replaced jungles; new ecological niches opened up, and new ecological types moved in, one of which was a bipedal (two-legged) ape.

These bipedal apes were pre-adapted, as primates, to have hands with opposable thumbs, allowing a fine grip to gather food, and to make tools. The savannah was a challenging and dangerous place, without a lot of cover to hide. There was pressure to be smart, and figure out how to eat without being eaten. This pressure to be smart, plus access to more protein resources, is what led to progressively larger brains.

Picture a bushy tree with both dead and living branches. Modern humans are on the end of a live branch descended from these first bipedal apes. Our line goes from forest apes to Australopithicus, Homo habilis, Homo erectus, Homo antecessor, anatomically modern and then culturally modern Homo sapiens.

Many branches of this human tree did not live to the present. At various junctures, other bipedal hominins (http://archaeology.about.com/od/hterms/g/hominin.htm ) split off, lived and died out. Some of these were the Neanderthals and Denisovans, with whom modern humans interbred, and with whom non-Africans share 2 – 6% DNA.

In Africa, around 50,000 years ago humans experienced a “great leap forward”. This was the advent of cultural modernity, and likely related to a mutation on the FOXP2 gene that allowed for complex grammar, modern language and symbolic thought. All of a sudden, in the archaeological record, there is evidence of newly advanced tools and technology, art, trade, religion, all the facets of modern culture appeared at once. With this new set of adaptations related to the development of a nimble mind and communicative abilities, modern humans left Africa and spread over the whole world, replacing any other hominins in their path.

As humans spread, small populations colonized new areas. The genetic characteristics of these founder populations gave those people certain superficial traits. This type of variation is a common population dynamic called genetic drift.

Human’s greatest adaptation is not tooth and claw, or raw power, but modern culture; an adaptation to be able to adapt. Small groups of apt individuals could conceive of multiple ways to turn diverse situations to their advantage. It was cooperation of smart, social groups that allowed an animal with no fangs and claws to dominate the whole world. An individual would not have lasted one long night of lions and hyenas. Group context with close language ties, planning ahead, advanced tools, staying safe, and scheming about how to more effectively exploit resources is the source of human’s tremendous evolutionary success.

Fast forward to 10,000 years ago and humans arrive at the development of agriculture, the advent of civilization and class society, the metal ages, and sailing technology. Humans were off to the races. Within the last 500 years, humans have not only dominated the whole earth, capitalized exponentially on technology and energy sources, but also enslaved each other and left a legacy of warfare and violence.

It has become clear that human’s greatest strength could end up a greatest weakness. Paul Ehrlich coined the term “evolutionary hangover” to explain how what was once adaptive is now maladaptive. Human’s great ability to invent, exploit, collect and hoard resources was fine when we were few. (Maybe not so fine, as the spread of humans around the globe correlates with mass extinctions of large animals known as Pleistocene megafauna.)

Now that humans are in the billions, the scale and aggregate effect of the success of our “great leap forward”, has created a tragedy of the commons. When all humans put their own individual and small group parochial interests first, the common resource base gets progressively degraded. This tragedy is manifested in serious social injustice, environmental degradation, and widespread ecological and climatic dysfunction that amounts to, on an evolutionary scale, a human-caused Sixth Great Extinction. That’s not very smart!

Human’s ability to sustain and adapt has turned out to be unsustainable, and modern culture appears trapped in a “stone age present” where what was once supremely adaptive is now an evolutionary hangover death sentence. If humans are really so smart, we need to be able to see our way out of this conundrum.

The only logical way to adapt now is to go against our nature, and plan to be less materially successful, have less impact, be less competitive, and engage in less paralyzing conflict over short-term interests. The prerogative for individual and tribal survival is no longer adaptive. Humans have to see their species unity. As such, the whole human race is one big family. All humans are basically the same genetically. If the human species is to steward a world it has taken control of through culture, smarts, and apt minds, the channel needs to get changed, and planning ahead started with a willingness to sacrifice individual and parochial interests.

Individuals don’t matter. You don’t matter. Modern people have to be willing to let their individual branch tips die out so the whole species, and the earth, may live. For our human family descendants, and our earth, to live and prosper, we need to stop drinking the survival of the fittest, tragedy of the commons brew that is giving the human species an evolutionary hangover. We must use our greatest adaptation, and cultural strengths to not destroy the very social and environmental ground under our feet.

In this regard, locally, look into what the First Congregational Church’s Earth Care Committee, the Sonoma Shambala Center, and the Methodist Spiritual Action group are saying. Check into the resilience and sustainability work of Transition Sonoma Valley, the Sonoma Ecology Center, the Sonoma County Water Agency, and the Pepperwood Preserve. Look at NapaVision 2050, and the Praxis Peace Institute. These are examples of what indivuduals in collectives can do, when pressure to be smart is applied in a truly adaptive way.