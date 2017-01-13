For Popo

Posted on January 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

One of Sonoma’s beloved figures and true treasures, Popo the Clown (a.k.a. Penny Byrd) has entertained, mentored and inspired kids and families for years. Now it’s time to give back, as her family faces burdens caused by catastrophic illness.

The “Fun Fundraiser for Popo,” Saturday, January 14 features a Creative Crafts Fair with face painting and bracelet, bola and puppet-making; live music with Sean Carscadden and David Aguilar; magic with Roger Rhoten and Tobias; raffle prizes & a silent auction. Noon, to 3 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre.

For tickets or to donate call 707.996.9756.