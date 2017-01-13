How Trump won

Posted on January 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

How did Donald Trump win the presidency, and how did the Democrats fail? Political writer George Lakoff a professor of Linguistics at UC Berkeley, will discuss the election and what happened with the Democratic Party and its messaging in a January 29 lecture at Vintage House in Sonoma.

The author of “Moral Politics,” “Don’t Think of an Elephant,” and “The Political Mind,” among others, Lakoff has taught at Harvard University, the University of Michigan, and was a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

Nine months before the election, he explained how Trump was gaining support, why he could win, and what the Democrats were doing that was self-defeating. “Now,” he said, “we have a minority president with un-American values, while the majority of Americans with the values that made America a beacon of hope for many are subjected to an immoral government.”

