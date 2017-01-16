Archives

12th Annual Readers Poll – Best of Sonoma Valley 2016

Posted on January 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

New choices, secrets revealed, quirky categories… our annual readers poll is the best yet. Share your picks to help decide this year’s champs.

Voting closes at 5 p.m. on February 6.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

2 thoughts on “12th Annual Readers Poll – Best of Sonoma Valley 2016

  2. I love Sonoma’s Best! Todd is very knowledgable about wines from Sonoma as well as Oregon and Washington wines. There is also a nice selection of wines from around the world. The $10 fee for tasting is the best! Definitely a place to stop at when you are heading to Sonoma!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>