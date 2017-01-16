Man and the State of Nature

Posted on January 16, 2017 by Fred Allebach

The term wilderness is taken for granted by environmentalists as a pure state of nature untrammeled by man. The idea of wilderness stems from a few sources. One is Romantic and Transcendentalist pushback against the industrial revolution and a burgeoning rational, scientific world view that developed along with the rise of the West in 1500. Two is the apparent wild ecological state found in the Americas after the beginning of European conquest in 1492.

Romantic and Transcendentalist (Thoreau, Muir) push-back against a view of nature that had no heart is understandable enough. Even scientists would admit to feeling some magic under a vault of twinkling stars, while contemplating man’s place in the universe. The contrast of mechanized, industrial, dispassionate uses, with nature, balance, peace and inspiration, was philosophically staked out by the Romantics in the mid 1800s, and still resonates today in the environmental movement.

As for the “wilderness” found by American colonists as they pushed west, what they actually found was a human-managed landscape recently devoid of people. The Indians were killed en masse by small pox, hepatitis and other crowd diseases they had no immunity to. The land was thus left mostly vacant, apparently wild.

In fact, the native population, and level of landscape management by Indians was quite significant. Big game hunting technology and the use of fire are two significant past human impacts in North America. When settlers moved out west, they found in many cases, a land perfect for occupation, open, park-like, and barely anyone around.

What happened to all the American people (Indians) and land after the conquest?

From 1492 on into the 1500s and early 1600’s, crowd diseases were introduced along the coasts and somewhat into the interiors of the Americas. For hundreds of years these diseases had a chance to wreak havoc, and reduced the native population by many millions of people. Thus, when colonists made their way into the borderlands and interiors, into the American West, native populations were drastically reduced and the land in a process of either being recently abandoned or having undergone centuries of ecological adjustments from the previous high level of management.

When settlers found all the open territory, filed with bison and passenger pigeons, what they really found was a landscape adjusting and recovering from past human management, or land currently managed under a native regime. This was not land in a wild state of nature. People had put their mark on the American landscape for 10,000 years or more already.

The advent of human cultural modernity 50,000 years ago set off a global trend of impacts on nature and landscapes. The end result? A nature indelibly altered by man in both large and small respects. Keystone species and predator/prey relations always determine the ecological cascade and web of life-relations below them. A landscape with elephants is only as natural as what elephants make the context into. All the rest have to adjust to that. Human impacts are of the same pattern. In this sense humans are exceptional, not by any measure of cultural content, but by the tremendous existence of modern cultural capacities and processes at all.

A case can be made that for 50,000 years, people, Homo sapiens, have been effecting nature at the regional, and then global level. What land then qualifies as truly wild, in the sense of being untrammeled and unaffected by man? Not much. And so, when modern environmentalists want to preserve nature in a “wild condition”, they are maybe barking up the wrong tree, as there is no mythical wilderness. That wilderness, or state of nature, would have only existed before humanity achieved self-consciousness (50,000 years ago), and our ancestors were immersed in life, as had always been the case, with all other species and ecosystems since the beginning of life, back before the Cambrian Explosion 550 – 600 million years ago.

Today we have no wilderness. That is a hopeful, imaginative, human construct. There is only a world of a dominant keystone species, man, and the adjustments all other species and ecosystems must make to accommodate our dominance.

What is really desired, I think, with the sentiment of desiring to preserve the idea of wilderness, is the hope of honoring a state of nature. The best we can do is, like Edward O. Wilson, take a stand to preserve biodiversity. https://eowilsonfoundation.org/the-diversity-of-life/

This also hearkens back to the Judeo-Christian creation myth, and God’s covenant with Noah in Genesis, chapter 9, about mankind being the stewards of nature, and that all shall be fruitful and multiply. “Fear and dread of you shall come upon all the animals of the earth and all the birds of the air, upon all the creatures that move about on the ground and all the fishes of the sea; into your power they are delivered.”

We are the world’s keystone species; we are the stewards. Yes, we are exceptional. The final outcome of the state of nature is on us.