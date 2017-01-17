Boerum drops Hospital Brown Act complaint after District Attorney decision

Posted on January 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Saturday, 1/14/17, Sonoma Valley Hospital Board Member Bill Boerum received a hard copy of the findings of the District Attorney’s Office concerning the matter of a possible Brown Act violation stemming from the District Board’s closed session at the 12/1/16 hospital board meeting.

Said Boerum, “the Deputy District Attorney’s finding pointed out that a public agency must be given the opportunity to cure any potential violation. This was done to the Office’s satisfaction with the proceedings of the meeting on January 5, 2017 and the agendizing of the land sale issue for the February meeting.”

Mr. Boerum still has questions and reservations that not enough guidance is being given to frame the content of the Request For Proposal, concerning the disposition of the South Lot. However, Boerum expects “there will be a fair and open discussion by the Board and with public input on Feb. 2, 2017. As far as I’m concerned the matter of the closed session of Dec. 1 is closed. I’ve conveyed the letter and my sentiments to the Board Chair Hirsch and CEO Mather.”