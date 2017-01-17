Women to march in Sonoma on January 21st

Posted on January 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun



On Saturday morning, January 21, from 11 am to noon, Sonoma will hold its very own Women’s March, in conjunction with the Women’s March in Washington, DC. People who would like to take part in this peaceful local gathering should meet in front of City Hall at 11A.M. After some brief remarks from a few of the organizers, the group will march around the Plaza.

The local March organizers, a loosely knit, grassroots group, are joining forces with many local organizations as well as with the Latino, LGBT, Peace & Justice, women’s, and other communities. A Sonoma Resistencia gathering scheduled for the same day is joining forces with the Women’s March. Participants should expect to see flags and homemade signs as well as some handmade pink hats with little ears, dubbed “Pussyhats” by a national group aiming to get a million of them to Washington by Saturday to make a powerful visual statement at the March. Some local knitters spotted recently around town and on social media have sent hats to DC, while others are planning to wear them in Sonoma. For more information, visit the local event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1539186762762911/