Inauguration-eve message from school superintendent

Posted on January 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As the nation prepares for a peaceful, democratic transition to a new U.S. administration, our school district remains united with our students, parents, and community members in actively supporting and promoting schools and neighborhoods free of discrimination and prejudice.

We recognize the challenges faced during a time of change. What remains constant is our school district’s deep commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our children.

I want to assure you we will continue our work in providing all students with a supportive and inclusive educational environments that offer all students opportunities to learn 21st Century skills and to be prepared for college and career when they graduate from high school.

As we discuss these issues, it is important to remember this: prejudice, harassment, bullying and intimidation based on race, disability, ethnicity, color, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, and immigration status will never be tolerated. Our students should always feel safe from discrimination and harassment and every student is welcomed to our schools.

We can support one another by being courageous. Don’t be a bystander. Stand up for others who may be the targets of bullying or discrimination. Speak up and report bullying, discrimination or prejudice against anyone in your school community.

For additional information on district policies, please visit the Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s website at www.svusdca.org.

If you have immediate concerns, please talk to your student’s teacher, counselor, or site principal. Of course, you may always also contact me as well at 935-4246.

Louann Carlomagno

Superintendent, Sonoma Valley School District

