Two solo shows open SV Museum of Art

Posted on January 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The artwork of two influential artists and educators are explored in “Eye of the Beholder – The Sculpture and Early Prints of Nathan Oliveira” and “Graphic Knowledge: The Prints of Karl Kasten” in two solo exhibitions at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

“We are very happy to be working closely with the artists’ estates and private collectors to source this exceptional material, some of which has never been exhibited before,” said Linda Cano, the museum’s executive director and co-curator of each show. “The level of artwork and the public programming offer a great opportunity to engage with the art and lives of Nathan Oliveira and Karl Kasten.”

“Eye of the Beholder,” curated by Cano and David Keaton, offers a fascinating glimpse into the significant artistic accomplishments of a pivotal post-war artist.

This survey of Oliveira’s early printmaking career bridges early work from the late 1940s and traces his artistic development through the 1950s and 1960s.

“These lithography works are dramatically paired for the first time with later bronze sculptures that provide perhaps one of the most unique and insightful views into the creative contributions of the artist,” Cano said.

Printmaking was a central part of his Oliveira’s artistic development throughout his long career. The Oakland native was the youngest artist to be included in the 1959 “New Images of Man” exhibition at NYMOMA, and soon after he turned away from painting to devote himself completely to printmaking. He died in 2010.

Sourcing rare and well-known works generously loaned from private collections and the Oliveira estate, this exhibition promises an unequalled view of the lithography and sculpture of Nathan Oliveira, Cano said.

Also on view is “Graphic Knowledge: The Prints of Karl Kasten,” also curated by Cano Keaton.

Kasten (1916-2010) pioneered materials, techniques and theory as artist, teacher and inventor. Celebrated as “The Dean of California Printmaking,” Kasten began his teaching career at the California School of Fine Arts in 1941, and established the first printmaking departments in California at San Francisco State University and the University of California Berkeley in 1950, where he taught until 1983.

Ranging from early representational prints through a multitude of styles and processes including etching, aquatint, lithography and collography, Cano said, “this exhibition offers a rich opportunity to survey one of the pivotal voices in the evolution and advancement of modern graphic arts.”

The exhibitions, on display through April 2, will serve as the foundation for this year’s Art Rewards the Student (A.R.T.S.) program. An exhibition of the students’ artwork will open March 15, with a reception on March 30.

Sonoma Valley Musuem of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays (free) through Sundays. $5 per person; $8 per family; free for students age 18 and under. 707.939.7862. Svma.org

Shown: Front page, Variation on a Head III, 1964, Lithograph, Nathan Oliveira. This page, from top: Mask III, 2007, Bronze with Patina, Nathan Oliveira; Holiday, 1967, Intaglio, Karl Kasten; Antibes, 1955, Intaglio, Karl Kasten.