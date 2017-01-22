Thousands peacefully march in Sonoma

Posted on January 22, 2017 by Larry Barnett



The Plaza horseshoe was full to overflowing on Saturday morning for the Women’s March in Sonoma. Organizers stood on a ladder in front of City Hall to deliver a few brief opening remarks, and neither the faulty sound system nor the abundance of mud in the Plaza lawn could dampen the buoyant, enthusiastic mood of the diverse crowd. Hand-drawn signs were abundant, as were homemade pink pussyhats, sported by women and men alike.

Once the march around the Plaza began, the swelling crowds inevitably poured slowly off the sidewalks and into the streets, while the police parked nearby made no real effort to stop them. After the march, people gathered at the Broadway T, and shortly thereafter police blocked off traffic to accommodate the crowds, some of whom continued to chant and march on Broadway. As the marchers started to break up and head home, many thanked the police on their way out.

The march was notable not only for its civility but for the unprecedented size–the police estimated there were about 3,000 marchers.