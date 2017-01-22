Trolling Rule #1

Posted on January 22, 2017 by Fred Allebach

“In Internet slang, a troll is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community (such as a forum, or blog) with the intent of provoking readers into an emotional response or of otherwise disrupting normal, on-topic discussion, often for the troll’s amusement…. Media attention in recent years has equated trolling with online harassment.” Wikipedia

There are even trolls called “griefers”, who visit gaming and tribute sites with the sole intent of causing trouble. The troll profile gets close to sociopathy: lack of shame, lies, manipulative, huge ego, immature, anger issues, easily offended, narcissistic. Kind of like a fractal of Donald Trump, with intent to disrupt the message of opponents and gain the center of attention.

The Press-Democrat comment section is such a pit of trolls, there is no point to even look anymore. It’s like one big verbal Hieronymus Bosch painting.

You can tell trolling from a legitimate discussion right away by the trigger words, sarcasm, and even outright nastiness. Trolls say things no one would say to someone’s face. In that respect, trolling is like road rage; the cover from not having to deal face-to-face, and by having anonymous handles, opens up a space to take unfounded interpersonal liberties.

Part of this stems from new communications media. The letters section of newspapers has always been a forum where people get after each other, but there were filters. Now every Tom, Dick and Harry can be on comment sections, Facebook or Twitter, and the resulting volume of comment has drastically lowered the common denominator, and diluted the quality of content.

People had more character when there were less of them. And speaking of trolls and Scandinavian history, this calls to mind a favorite quote of mine by Olaf the Peacock, in an Icelandic Saga: “the counsel of fools is all the more dangerous the more of them there are.”

An interesting twist here is the vilifying of intelligentsia as out of touch elites, and the apparent end of facts, and of any common social, or even objective ground. The media has been opened to pure lies, propaganda, and misinformation. A media battle has been opened that has tribal, partisan spin at its base. No wonder trolls thrive and we have such a thing as “Twitter storms”.

Insofar as the medium is the message, people will only be susceptible to trolling to the extent that they choose to be tethered to trollish content at the other end of their phones and computers.

In my own evolution of public comment in Sonoma, I started out in the comment sections. It soon became dissatisfactory because of the consistent sarcastic, nasty, and poor tone encountered, and for being censored on partisan grounds. The real action is in the many face-to-face forums with local players, (aka “meetings”), and in this arena, decorum counts. In a small town, relationships are as important as any content. You can’t rip somebody, with no shame, and then hope to work with them later on any local issues. What goes around comes around.

And yes, I have been a jerk in print, but I am getting over myself, as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich advises, and learning to be a better player. My goal is to advocate what I think is right without sabotaging myself by disrespecting others. Am I there yet? No. But I’m trying to be more effective.

Given what I have noted above, the comment section would not really be a place where public officials should even look to take a barometer of community opinion. Yet Facebook etc. is the new forum where all the messy heat and indications of opinion unfold. One might conclude then, that trolls now rule. I guess you still have to be “friends” with someone to even look at their page, so a certain amount of decorum still matters. Get too trollish and you can be “unfriended”, and then you can’t play anymore.

Maybe I am still clinging to an outdated hope that on-topic, rational discussion actually matters. Maybe as per George Lakoff’s take, I need to look at my faith in reason, and see how marketing trolls are having liberals for lunch. Until that time when society arrives at a Rodney King place and we can just all get along, keep in mind trolling rule #1. Don’t say anything online that you would not feel fine, and not ashamed to say right to someone’s face. You just might see them around town.

Or as noted New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint, “the same people you mistreat on your way up, you might meet again on your way down.”