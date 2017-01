City hosts reception for Treasure Artist

Posted on January 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Cultural and Fine Arts Commission of Sonoma will host a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception to honor local filmmaker and teacher Peter Hansen , the 2017 Sonoma Treasure Artist of the Year.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event which will be held at 5:30 p.m.Wednesday Jan. 25, at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, Sonoma. Cost is $20 at the door.