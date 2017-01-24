Artificial intelligence: Utopia or science fiction nightmare?

A robot that can vacuum your floor is one thing, but lifelike machines with human emotions? According to tech writer John Markoff, the evolution of artificial intelligence may soon produce autonomous, free-thinking robots. Indeed, her writes, “In the coming years, artificial intelligence and robotics will have an impact on the world more dramatic than the changes personal computing and the Internet have brought in the past three decades.

The Pulitzer Prize winning journalist discusses the impending AI age in a February 6 appearance in the Sonoma Speaker Series. At 7 p.m. at the Hanna Boys Center, Markoff will outline his new book — “Machines of Loving Grace: The Quest for Common Ground Between Humans and Robots” – with John McChesney, who reported on technology during the 90ss for NPR, and Alex Chadwick, former host of NPR news programs.

“Machines are beginning to act without meaningful human intervention, or at a level of independence that we can consider autonomous,” writes Markoff, who recently retired as the New York Times technology correspondent. “The new era offers the promise of great physical and computing power, but it also reframes the question first raised more than 50 years ago: Will we control these systems or will they control us?”

One of the most troubling examples rapidly coming at us is a military drone designed to make the decision to kill without human intervention. “This level of autonomy poses difficult questions for designers of intelligent machines, “ he said. “For the most part, however, engineers ignore the ethical issues posed by the use of computer technologies.”

So is the future going to be a utopia or a science-fiction nightmare? “It’s going to be a little bit of both.”

Hanna Boys Center is located at 17000 Arnold Drive. Tickets are $35 general, and $75 with VIP reception. Sonomaspeakerseries.com.