Calling all designers

Posted on January 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Are you a fashion designer with an eye for recycled, found and repurposed materials? Professional and amateur designers ages nine and older are invited to enter an original garment created from just such recycled materials for the Trashion Fashion Runway Show. The seventh annual event is presented by the Sonoma Community Center.

The runway show itself is March 25, but the deadline to apply as a designer is February 3. Applicants need not have a sketch or finished design to get on the list.

This year the Center is expanding this annual event to a full week of activities beginning March 18 and running through March 26. Events include a self guided walking tour of the City Center featuring two dozen Trashion garments on display in businesses around town, an exhibit of 101 Trashion Barbies openimg March 18, in the Center’s Galley 212, and the day following the runway show, Trashion Week culminates with Dogs on the Catwalk at the Community Center.

“We are very excited about expanding the scope of Trashion Fashion and offering more opportunities for participation, ” explains the Center’s Special Projects Manager (and participating designer) Margaret Hatcher. “A little creativity can transform what we normally think of as junk into something remarkable.”

Applications and complete information about Trashion Week activities is available at Trashionfashionsonoma.org or 707.938.4626.

Photo: Stasia Rodden and Dylan Smith, in outfits designer by Margaret Hatcher, were just the ticket at last year’s Trashion Fashion runway show.