Women’s March: Sonoma group in Sacramento

Posted on January 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A contingent of local activists, organized by the Sonoma Valley Democrats club, went Saturday to Sacramento to participate in the Women’s March at the state capitol.

The bus trip was supported in part by a benefit event with musician David Aguilar, who wanted to support the club. Club President Beth Hadley said that after the election, many Sonoma voters “were disheartened and disgusted by the results,” and Aguilar’s offer inspired the idea of chartering a bus to the January 21 event.

Here is Hadley’s overview of the event:

“Under the dark and stormy morning skies of January 21, 50 intrepid marchers huddled under umbrellas to board the bus. As we drove east, the rain lifted, the sun came out, and we joined thousands of marchers in Southside Park in Sacramento, preparing to march to the Capitol Mall. Marchers of all ages and genders carried mostly homemade signs; it was like being part of an amazing outdoor art show.

“The event was peaceful and positive. We did not see any counter protestors; residents all along the parade route hung out of their windows cheering us on, and the Sacramento Police greeted us with smiles and waves. We felt proud to stand up for human rights and social justice along with 20,000 women, men and children from all over Northern California.

“The challenge now will to find meaningful ways to keep the momentum going. We encourage marchers everywhere to keep showing up at your local events, write letters, make calls, and do everything you can to make your voices heard. Our democracy cannot work without our participation.”