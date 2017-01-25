‘Evita’ continues at Andrews Hall

Posted on January 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The first show of the Sonoma Arts Live seasons continues with “Evita,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster musical starring the accomplished Ellen Toscano, a 10-year vet of “Beach Blanket Babylon.”

Performances are January 27-29, and February 3-5, on the Rotary Stage at the Sonoma Community Center.

SAL Executive Director Jaime Love calls the show “an astonishing true story, told entirely in song, of a girl who rose from humble beginnings to dare to become the most powerful woman in Argentina.”

The production features Toscano (shown) as Argentina’s Eva Peron; Robbie Dornaus, the memorable emcee in “Cabaret,” as Che Guevara; and North Bay musical theater notable Michael Conte as Juan Peron.

Ensemble players are Tessa Morgan, Nora Summers, and Jorge Covarrubias, while Tod Mosteros plays Augustin Magaldi.

“Director Lauren Miller distills this musical to its powerful essence,” says Love.

Eevening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. 276 E. Napa St. Sonomaartslive.org.