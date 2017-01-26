Hello, ‘Birdie’

Posted on January 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Bye Bye Birdie,” the Tony award-winner from 1960, tells the Elvis-like story of a hip-shaking, swoon-inducing rock and roll singer about to enter the army, and the effect it has on the teenagers of a small town. The Sonoma Valley High School production, directed by Jane Martin, opens January 27 for a two-weekend run.

With well-known standards such as “Put on a Happy Face,” “One Last Kiss,” “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” “Kids!” and “Rosie,” the comedy is “one of the most captivating musical shows of our time,” Martin says.

When Conrad Birdie (Noah Bartolome) gets drafted, his fans are devastated, but none more than struggling songwriter and manager Albert Peterson (Dominic Bongiavanni, Cian Martin; the show is double-cast). Albert’s longtime girlfriend, Rosie (Hannah Ford- Monroe, Hannah Sendaydiego), pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television to a fan selected in a contest. The scheme works, with teenager Kim McAfee (Delia Rogers, Mia Benstead) declared the winner. But complications arise via the jealous wrath of her boyfriend, Hugo (Nick Atwood, Max Houghton).

(At left:Delia Rogers and Noah Bartolome)

The SVHS creative team includes scenic artist Deanna Nichols, costume designer Rene Rodriguez, poster design by Hannah Sendaydiego, and program design by Wyatt Lage. The stage manager is Wyatt Lage.

Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays, January 27, 28, February 3, 4, at 7 p.m. with matinee shows on Sunday, January 29 and February 5 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children, students, seniors and active military. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Reader’s Books or the campus Student Activities Office. Tickets may also be purchased at the school’s Little Theater Box Office 30 minutes prior to curtain.