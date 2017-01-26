The Pulse Award goes to…

Posted on January 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Judy Vadasz and Donna Halow are the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation’s 2017 Pulse Award honorees, given to recognize outstanding Sonoma Valley women who have made significant contributions to the community through their volunteerism, community involvement and philanthropy.

“Donna and Judy are being honored to recognize their long-term volunteer engagement in the community and the tremendous impact they have had through their efforts,” said Executive Director Dave Pier. “We are delighted to be able to recognize them for their many achievements.”

The two will be honored at the Foundation’s 12th annual Celebration of Women benefit luncheon on May 11.