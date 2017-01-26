Under the Sun: Allyson and Kimberly Etherington, activists

Posted on January 26, 2017

Sonoma’s Allyson Etherington and her teenage daughter Kimberly (far right and second from right) flew to Washington, D.C., last week to attend the Women’s March. The Sun’s Sarah Ford caught up with them the next day.

The Sun: What made you decide to go to the March in Washington?

Kimberly: After Trump’s election I was planning on going to the Women’s March in San Francisco. However, on Christmas I found out my present was to travel to DC for the Women’s March on Washington! I was ecstatic to be able to march in the capital, in front of the president and congress, among thousands of other women.

Allyson: I went for a few reasons. I was fortunate to be born with built-in opportunity, enough food, no question that I could go to school, a house. But this isn’t true for many. I’m grateful, and believe that with opportunity comes a responsibility to share. I went to the March to support the billions around the world who deserve, by nature of being fellow humans, their fair share. I also went because I’m terrified about the state of our planet, and worried for our children, and our children’s children. I went because I feel my vote doesn’t have a chance up against powerful lobbies and huge financial Goliaths. Finally, I went because I felt powerless to console my two heart-broken daughters after the election. There was nothing I could do to comfort them, so I marched.

What were you expecting?

Kimberly: I expected a lot of women, but I had no idea that the crowds would be that large. I also wasn’t sure what to expect from the rally, as many of the speakers’ names were only released days before.

Allyson: I love the footage of the March on Washington led by Dr. Martin Luther King. I always felt proud that those people stood up and gathered together. So those old clips were running through my mind.

What was your reaction?

Kimberly: The day of the inauguration, we saw many women with pink hats and protest signs, which was uplifting during a rough day. Each woman we saw said “See you tomorrow” which furthered my excitement for the March. The rally began with actress and activist America Ferrera, who energized the crowd by stating, “The president is not America, we are America.” From the first speaker it was clear that the thousands surrounding us had each come for their own purpose, and together we could demand change from the new administration. I had never thought that from Trump’s administration and all the fearful things it brought, this outpouring of love and hope could be born. I thought to myself, “If this is day one, I can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Allyson: The March far exceeded my expectations, with the black and white images replaced by vibrant colors, and a lot of pink! My feeling was euphoric. And I was deeply grateful to share this day with one of my daughters.

What made the deepest impression on you?

Kimberly: Ashley Judd performed a poem by Nina Donovan. She spoke openly and lovingly about the struggles women face. I cried tears of happiness and sadness that marches like these were necessary. The issues women face, we have been facing for years. One thing I learned was that through our diversity, differences, and hardships, we found unity, love, and hope.

Allyson: The March was the physical proof that we can make a difference. People were there for many reasons, and the kindness and support people showed each other within that diversity was extremely touching. I have always been an idealist, and it was joyful to feel powerful in the coming together.

What were some of your favorite signs?

Kimberly: Among my favorites were “Pound the pavement to break the ceiling,” “I’m no longer accepting things I can’t change, I am changing the things I can’t accept,” “Respect existence or expect resistance,” and “If you’re not terrified you are not paying attention.” As we marched we saw two men holding a sign that said $1.00 and two women holding a sign that said $.79. They symbolized the pay gap between men and women, and their silent gesture was powerful.

Allyson: Many of the signs were very angry, but I do not walk in that person’s shoes. Many of the signs were hilarious and clever. Probably the most right-on was: “I cannot believe that we are still having to fight for this.” The most poignant for me was “Even though you might not be affected, you need to be effective.” This speaks to me, a woman who is blessed to live in Sonoma, work for a wonderful employer, have Sonoma Public Schools to give my children an education, but reminds me to remember those who don’t have what I have. My sign said “Compassion For All.”

What did you learn?

Kimberly: I learned that by joining together, anything is possible. I learned that it’s no longer a choice but a necessity to use my political interest to create change. I also learned that the March was not just one day, but also the beginning of a movement, a resistance, to anyone threatening women´s rights. I’ve learned that the love and hope I felt last Saturday must remain surging through my veins day after day to defend and secure my rights.

Allyson: For me, it’s about having been woken up. Our leaders need to remember they are elected to work for us. My favorite chant was “Tell me what Democracy looks like. This is what Democracy looks like.” I think we showed them Democracy.