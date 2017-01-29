Business Community: Do the Right Thing

Posted on January 29, 2017 by Fred Allebach

The election of Donald Trump has engendered a large-scale push back by a majority of US, and also many world citizens, against Trump’s incoherent, small-minded, dark and fearful worldview. Pushback and resistance is a given. The Women’s March showed the great scope of energy to resist.

Locally, in Sonoma County and the North Bay, there have been calls to sign petitions, and get active to resist Trump’s agenda. One of these calls is to protect the 35,000 Sonoma County undocumented immigrants against a Japanese Internment-style witch hunt.

These calls go out to our governments, city and county, in the hopes that our North Bay and California values will be taken up in strong and demonstrative ways through assertive and relevant policy statements, with teeth. The people want action and a strong demonstration of principle. We’re not in Kansas anymore.

NGOs, school systems, and newspaper editorial boards, are active and aware of the need to address current immigration issues. Hopefully we won’t need to wait long for our local governments to step up.

As for law enforcement, county sheriffs are bound to uphold state law as a prime directive, over federal law. Given that the State of California is led by avowed Trump resisters, additional state laws may be passed to further protect undocumented immigrants.

On a parallel track of solidarity and principle, what about something from the business community? While citizens of a liberal, Progressive stripe seek human rights, what are the hospitality, wine and construction industries doing to protect their employees, many of whom are undocumented?

To keep our county tourism and luxury-living consumer economy going, cheap undocumented labor keeps already high prices down. If consumers won’t buy, the whole game is up. These undocumented workers, who are employed in critical county industries, live hand to mouth in the shadows, earning way more than in Mexico but not enough get by here. The backbone of our local economy then, rides in large part on the very people Trump et al are vilifying.

In a shadow economy, there is necessarily a conspiracy of silence, this to the advantage and detriment of all the actors involved. However, given that 35,000 undocumented people live in Sonoma County, a large percent who work, now is not the time for those who employ these people, and those who reap the benefits of their labor, to hang them out to dry. Hanging these workers out to dry would be like enjoying the meal but then not doing the dishes.

A formal demonstration of care, awareness, and responsibility by the business community, (and all other actors), and stepping up to demand protections, is the right thing to do. It’s time to end the conspiracy of silence and put interdependent relations on the table. If not, I suggest raising wages to a livable scale to cover the workers so clearly under duress, and/or contribute funds to the La Luz immigrant legal defense effort.

Pushback and resistance will be very effective if we make this a unified cultural matter. We all live here, we’re all in this together, for good or ill, and having a common enemy may help bring disparate parts of the community together, and guide us to work more effectively together.