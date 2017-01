Cinematic sneak peak

Posted on January 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma International Film Festival presents a pre-release ‘sneak screening’ of the “A United Kingdom,” the story of scandalous marriage, in the 1940s, of Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and a white British woman (Rosamund Pike).

Thursday, February 9. 7 p.m.

Directed by Amma Assate, whose “Belle” was a hit at the 2014 festival. Cast members have been invited to attend. Film $20, VIP reception and film $75. Sebastiani Theatre. Sonomafilmfest.org.