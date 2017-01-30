Even the bowl is handmade

Posted on January 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Farm-to-table? How about kiln-to-kitchen? For the annual Chili Bowl Express event, the bowls are handmade.

Fresh out of a 2,400 degree glaze kiln, 700 handmade bowls will deck the tables on February 25, as the Sonoma Community Center presents its annual keep-the-bowl fundraiser. Artists at the Center have been busy since October throwing on the potter’s wheel and hand building unique, one-of-a-kind chili bowls in all shapes, colors, and sizes.

Filling the bowls with chili for hearty lunch will be twenty Sonoma restaurant and chefs.

“A fundraising effort like this highlights the exuberance and graciousness of the Sonoma Valley,” explains Kala Stein, the center’s director of ceramics. “We collaborate to create an amazing community experience that is supported by something I like to describe as Sonoma’s Creative Community.”

Serving up a range of homemade chili will be: the girl and the fig, Spread Catering, Sonoma Golf Club, Woodfired Napa, Madrone Estate Winery, Carneros Bistro & Wine Bar at the Lodge at Sonoma, Sonoma Valley Grange, and Ramekins, with more to come.

Beverages for purchase are provided by Madrone Estate Winery, Lagunitas Brewing Company and Nana Mae’s organic Gravenstein apple juice.

“I’m honored that talented chefs want to cook for us, and that wineries and food purveyors can offer us support through their quality products,” Stein said.There will be three seatings for the February 25 event: 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include your choice of bowl. Chili and corn bread, live music, light dessert and gallery tours. Order at 707.938.4626 or Sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Last year, the fundraiser launched efforts to purchase a new and improved Community Kiln, which was successfully ordered in August after Sonoma Ceramics received generous donations, raised funds, and received grants over a steady year of fundraising.

The new kiln, made to order from Geil Kilns, is currently being fabricated in their Huntington Beach factory. It will be delivered to the Center in March, 2017. After the kiln is installed there will be ribbon cutting and kiln opening with work for sale from the first firing.

Stein is thrilled for the new piece of equipment. “We fired our old kiln over 100 times in 2016,” she said. “The new kiln will have a larger capacity which will allow us to fire more efficiently, use less gas, and will provide our artists with predictable results.”

This year the Sonoma Ceramic’s program is raising funds to expand its youth scholarship program to enable more children to experience the joy of working with clay at the Center, and to add much needed, modern conveniences of heat and hot water to the glaze studio and red barn classroom.