‘Mindful Meditation’ series returns

Posted on January 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital will host “Mindful Meditation and Movement,” a six-week workshop series promoting stress reduction, healing, energy, strength, flexibility and greater wellbeing. It begins March 3.

The program, consisting of weekly one-and-a-half hour session, will be led by Patricia Brooks, LCSW, PhD, and Kristine Marchus, MA, RYT.

Each session contains a facilitated Mindful Meditation practice and a gentle movement sequence that emphasizes balance and grounding in the present moment.

“Mind wandering is our brain’s default mode,” Brooks said. “Mindfulness addresses that, it’s a skill used in the practice of meditation. This class will offer participants exposure to all different ways to practice mindfulness and meditation including breath focus, movement meditation, music and sound meditation, to name just a few.”

Classes are scheduled each Friday for six consecutive weeks, beginning March 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Hospital’s Basement Conference Room, 347 Andrieux Street, in Sonoma.

The cost is $125 per person and class size is limited to 20 participants. To register, or for more information, please contact Patricia Brooks at 707.935.2900 or [email protected]