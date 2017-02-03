Broadway affordable housing project to get Planning Commission review

Posted on February 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s Planning Commission will take up the topic of a proposed affordable housing project on Broadway, adjacent to the Lodge at Sonoma and across the street from Train Town. The item will be considered at the meeting of February 9, 2017, located in the Community Meeting Room at 177 1st Street West, and beginning at 6:30 P.M.

This project has generated considerable opposition from its neighbors, who feel it is too dense and inappropriately designed for its location. As proposed the project is intended to provide housing for the very lowest income level and veterans, and fulfills a requirement of the city’s Housing Element.

The Agenda item reads as follows:

“Review of a draft initial study addressing a 49-unit affordable apartment development, including consideration and direction as to the scope of environmental review.”