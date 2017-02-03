More Coup de Sonoma: Into the Weeds

Posted on February 3, 2017 by Fred Allebach

The “old council majority”, at least for some votes, was made up of Gallian, Cook, and Agrimonti. This group prevailed over Hundley and Edwards in a number of critical votes: Agrimonti as vice mayor, Cook’s choice of Planning Commissioner, leaf blowers, and Montini dogs. Conflicts, grudges, and relationship issues stemming from these votes became apparent. These then came to the surface with an inelegant transfer of power, the coup de Sonoma, that in one respect amounted to a breach of good will and demonstration of poor taste. Alternately, the coup may reflect a vision to actually address some of Sonoma’s most serious problems.

This coup was covered recently by David Bolling in Valley of the Moon Magazine, and reported by others locally. I was not going to publish this, but since VOM Magazine has come out, why not give my call and musings?

It appears that control of the city’s direction, and control of the agenda process is what led to Hundley being installed as mayor rather than Agrimonti. According to Sonoma successionary custom, the vice mayor is in line to be mayor, just like alternate commissioners are in line to be commissioners. Yet this custom has also not always been followed, now and in the past, because of political ambition, personal animus between council members, and efforts to sequester power and control.

Customs only hold true when there is a stasis.

In Sonoma, the mayor, by custom has more say, particularly in agenda setting, even though all council votes are the same. Sonoma has a weak, and not a strong mayor form of government; the mayor is not specifically elected by the people. As in Wikipedia, “the mayor’s influence is solely based on personality in order to accomplish desired goals.” In this sense, all council members have equal opportunity to influence city business based on the force of their personality and desired goals.

That Agrimonti would not be mayor was telegraphed by rumors around town for months ahead of the election, leading to wonderings of how that could be known if there was not some ethical muddy water in play? The talk may have been legal, but it had the appearance of unethical dealing. Apparently Agrimonti herself knew it, and could see a new voting block coming, and expected the coup. Hundley and Edwards both endorsed Harrington. Harrington did not take a leaf blower position. In politics and human affairs, you have to be able to read the writing on the wall if explicit positions are not disclosed.

Also read, with trepidation, were the campaign yard signs showing Harrington and Edwards together, some with Trump mixed in, unsettling, and leading some to believe Harrington was in Edwards orbit, even though she had said she was as liberal as you can get. Harrington did want to win, the first qualification for being a city council member, and as such, alliances and appealing to the widest cross-section is what works. That’s pragmatic. The leaf blower issue was close, and divisive, and in the end the gas leaf blower ban won, supported by the old majority. People’s feeling remain.

It remains to be seen if there will be a clear direction of the putative new majority, or if a lot of this coup talk is just projection and over-imagination. In making alliances, when some doors are opened, others get closed. Is Edwards the new Svengali of Sonoma? If so, what is his vision for the town?

There have been only two council meetings so far with the new council, the first being the “new council majority’s” vote on the Tuesday farmer’s market. Then there was the special meeting, and the ad hoc committee process. There has not been much to talk about and go on council-wise other than this, and so the farmer’s market issue, and the coup, linger until they will be subsumed by other events and issues.

The current farmer’s market dust up was blamed, by some, or all in the “new majority” on former Mayor Gallian, for not putting the market reauthorization on the agenda in time, to supposedly not have the issue interfere with her campaign.

For Gallian’s part, it would have been her correct impression that issues about the Farmer’s Market mostly came from Edwards, and there was not, at the time, a council majority in agreement with him. The matter would not reasonably be considered until November anyway, after the market season was finished, and after perhaps the CSEC had done a post event revue. Gallian would have been aware of the market reauthorization time sensitivity, and the different timings involved, but council agendas leading up to December were very full, and the market agenda item was bumped by the city manager. In this view, it was timing circumstance, busy schedule, holiday season, and not political calculation, that led to the market time crunch.

Had the old majority won, it is likely the market’s management agreement would have been extended for a year, and any issues get worked out in-process during the season. With the new majority in control, the market agreement was not extended, and the end result was an initially boggled reauthorization process that no one wanted to take responsibility for, and to blame Gallian for.

For its part, market management wrote to city hall in early November, to ask when they would be on the agenda? They did not receive a reply from staff for over a month, this transpired while unsettling and unsubstantiated rumors of a new market RFP were floated. This puts some blame for the time crunch, on city staff for not replying, and not keeping the channels open. The last farmer’s market dust up around seven years ago, that resulted in the current management coming in, should have been a tip off that market issues are a hot public topic, and worthy of being proactively dealt with.

It makes sense then, considering the latter context, that the “new council majority” would sidestep the Mayor Pro Tem appointment tradition, as a Machiavellian power move to control the agenda process, and thus, be able to define a new set of priorities, one of which was to enforce a new view of the (already successful) market. If Hundley and Edwards, in the old regime, did not have third vote to force the agenda in ways important to them, they likely felt disempowered. And what is politics if not the exercise of power and control? This is what we are seeing nationally, why would not a fractal of the same apply here in Sonoma? What could the new majority’s priorities be? A new order for special events and commissions? More top down and less democratic? More resident friendly?

The first new majority move was, for good or ill, controversial. Afterwards it was spun to be nothing more than a routine examination of contract, and a few small tweaks. That could have been said up front….

The advantage of being mayor for Hundley and the new majority, in terms of control, was seen immediately when Hundley appointed Edwards and Harrington to the farmer’s market ad hoc committee, rather than Cook.

Market reauthorization thus got mixed up with local power politics, and Edward’s preferences, and with intra-council feelings that had been brewing for years. Then, after an unclear initial meeting about the market, where process and content got all mixed up, and staff did not procedurally rescue the council, a Facebook storm ensued where community actors said a lot of unfortunate things that were likely not true, but nevertheless provoked by the context surrounding the coup de Sonoma and the shakeup of market status quo. Now, responsibility for the coup context isn’t really being owned by anybody, while blame has been cast in multiple directions.

The coup fades away. One last look in the rear-view mirror.

As for current council members’ political leanings, who their constituencies are, and what we can expect going forward: Cook is clearly conservative and business oriented, with a vested wine constituency, he has grown more thoughtful; campaigning, he advertised himself as a negotiator; Agrimonti does not appear ideological; she is pragmatic, open, willing to listen; Hundley has been more opaque ideologically, gravitates fiscal conservative, and claims young professionals and new economic blood as her constituency; Edwards appears as a cocktail of Puritan, Libertarian, Agrarian, and fiscal conservative values, and hearkens to Sonoma’s past and old timers; Harrington ran to “put residents first”, which many residents would like, yet her endorsement by Edwards and Hundley casts a shadow on where she may come out on issues favored by liberals. Harrington said she is as liberal as you can get.

Here we have a trio of council members, the “new majority”, whose priorities align with a focus on residents. Yet residential constituencies and interests are different, and at this point, somewhat ill-defined. This goes back to previous council goals to “balance city character”, and to find a nexus of residents and tourism. This is a known and salient issue, one that directly relates to the uncontrolled rise of hospitality tourism, which has come at the expense of many resident’s quality of life, even if the city’s coffers are being filled. The public may now be hoping for some constructive action on the town’s overt direction, versus weasel word goals and tacit inaction.

What Fred column would be complete without a little rant? Residents as a priority over what? Over too much hospitality tourism? Could there be limits in store not just in the Destination Marathon, but on the TID, the Visitor’s Bureau, Plaza hotels, event centers, and boutique Plaza wine businesses? If the farmer’s market is too much of a party, what about the city-sponsored 365 day-a-year tourism party? Will trickle down taxes from hotel speculators, to fund city government, suffice as a resident’s benefit? If inconveniencing residents for a few hours during the Destination Marathon, which brings lots of tourist money but does not serve residents in a tangible way is an issue, what about the long-term inconvenience of two big hotels and new 80-seat restaurants right off the Plaza?

Where and in what direction is the new council majority going with their new power and control? It could be for the good; no one gets up in the morning thinking they are going to do bad. The new majority however, may not end up solid for long, as a changing demographic of wealthy homeowners, and a powerful investor class who backs tourist promotion may split the council focus between business-focus and residential quality of life focus. This would be a typical Sonoma all or nothing battle, versus a nuanced reconciliation and thoughtful moderation of the tourism vs. residents theme. We’ll have to see how this all plays out.

As the coup fades from memory, we will all have to play the hand we’re dealt, realize we are all human, and that the actions others take, that we may criticize now, are likely ones we have taken ourselves in the past. As with the Sanskrit phrase, Tat Tvam Asi; thou art that.

As Sonoma County has tilted more and more towards speculative wine tourism, typically big money asserts itself over residential values, and it all comes down to three votes in any municipality, to approve more events and hospitality tourism venues. Getting to three votes is the critical measure of power and control. Sonoma already got a taste of this with no use permits for Plaza wine tasting venues. In Napa County, the NapaVision 2050 coalition is getting major PR pushback from the wine industry. This is less of a dialogue, and more of a power struggle. Here in Sonoma it is the same, people who question the combine are called out as a “vocal minority”. See my previous column referencing Joe Costello’s book Sonoma Battlefield, http://sonomasun.com/2016/02/22/battlefield-sonoma-contd/

You can see on the current Sonoma council, that in spite of “new” or “old” majority voting patterns, there is still ideological support for business over residents. It is likely Cook, Edwards and Hundley would support a pattern of tourism over residents, on the basis of economic health for the city. This could be a count-to-three indication of future hotel appeal votes, even if they cross the boundary of new and old council majorities.

Ironically, it is the city itself that has caused hospitality tourism problems by giving fiscal carte blanche to the Tourism Improvement District (TID) and the Sonoma Valley Visitor’s Bureau (SVVB), which have acted as catalysts to enable a luxury economy, disenfranchised the working class, and put Sonoma on track to be just like Tiburon and Carmel. This is friendly to which residents? The business community? Speculators? City resident remnants of the working class making minimum wage? Old timers who have seen their town go to the highest bidder? Who on the council represents below Area Median Income (AMI) constituents?

Dr. Samuel Mendlinger, a tourism studies PhD professor, points out patterns of unsustainable tourism. This pattern can be seen in tourist destinations such as Sonoma, the Greek Islands, Woodstock, VT and Aspen, CO. Older, wealthy, homogenous demographic, less kids, less poor seniors, no working class able to afford anything, low service sector wages, real estate and food extremely expensive, etc.

Thus, resident’s efforts to preserve Sonoma’s small town character in Measure B type hotel disputes, Harrington’s residents first push, Hundley’s championing of up-and-coming young entrepreneurs, and Edward’s focus on old timers, line up together as efforts to claw back against a publicly out-of-control hospitality promotion ironically pushed by the city itself. How can the public’s representatives on the council fight and moderate something they, and staff, have fundamentally agreed to? Maybe that’s why we need a new order?

Maybe the new city manager can wade in here and make some sense of all this. This essay is the type of guesswork and coffee-talk that residents engage in. How will the council behave? Whose interests will prevail? Whose interests and ideology reveal how they will vote on big issues? If they don’t have an ideology, what will they advocate?

This is what makes local politics fun: watching, guessing, trying to discern the outlines of how issues will unfold, based on which three votes will swing for and against. As council members work to conceal their positions and ideology, to appear impartial, the public looks for clues to unmask their intents. Thou art that. In this respect, what could be more interesting than a coup to get three votes that have a new vision for the town?